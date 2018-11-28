2019 Honda Passport: The Pilot Gets a More Rugged Little Brother

Quotable: "The all-new 2019 Honda Passport provides the on-road comfort and nimble handling buyers will appreciate on their daily commute with the robust off-road and all-weather capability that make for a great weekend adventure vehicle," said Honda general manager Henio Arcangeli Jr.

What You Need to Know: Depending on what neck of the woods you're in, parking a "foreign" SUV like the Honda Passport in your driveway might not be very good optics as far as your neighbors are concerned, given the current political-economic climate. Well, don't fret because the new Passport was fully developed at Honda's R&D offices in Torrance, California and Raymond, Ohio. The SUV, along with its V-6 engine, will be assembled in Lincoln, Alabama.

Introduced in 1993, the original Passport was basically a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo, marking one of the very first collaborations between the Japanese automaker and General Motors. After the second generation ceased production in 2002, the Passport name disappeared from Honda's portfolio until now.

The 2019 Honda Passport will go on sale early next year.