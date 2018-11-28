2020 Porsche 911 Unveiled: 992 Generation Displays Refinement in Digital Form

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Porsche 911

Topline: Porsche officially pulled the wraps off the 992-generation 911 at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles after months of teasing us with the eighth generation of its flagship sports car. The good news? It's still a 911, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six in the rear sending power to the back wheels in its purest form.

What's New: The 2020 911 Carrera S and its all-wheel-drive twin, the Carrera 4S, get a 23-horse bump to 443 horsepower thanks to a revamp of the turbocharger and intercooler layout. With an all-new eight-speed PDK transmission, the rear-drive Carrera S can zip from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 191 mph, while the 4S sprints to 60 in 3.4 seconds, up to 190 mph. The familiar Sport Chrono Package shaves off another 0.02 seconds when equipped to either drivetrain option. For the purists, however, Porsche also mentioned that a manual gearbox option will be available soon.