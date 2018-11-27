Watch This Hypnotic Wind Tunnel Testing of the Rimac C_Two Hypercar Prototype

While the C_Two was first revealed back in March, Rimac claims it's been developing the hypercar for over two years. No parts have been carried over from the company's previous Concept_One model, and the team has sketched and modeled hundreds of potential designs before finally settling on the bodywork of the wind tunnel prototype. Before even creating a physical model, Rimac used its BURA supercomputer to solve over 70 million aerodynamic equations related to the car's shape. BURA features "nearly 7,000 cores," the equivalent of more than 3,000 of the processors found in a modern laptop computer.

Thanks to efficient aerodynamic engineering, Rimac is aiming for a 258 mile-per-hour top speed on the production model. The company also says it will have a 1.85-second 0 to 60 mph time, due to four electric motors that will supply a combined output of 1.888 horsepower at all four wheels.