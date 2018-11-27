Colorado Driver Ejected From Car, Flees Scene of Gruesome One-Vehicle Crash
The driver is suspected to have been under the influence, which would explain how anyone could do this to a car in the first place.
A Colorado driver walked away from a colossal crash that gutted their vehicle and ejected them onto the road on Monday morning.
The unnamed driver was traveling north on Interstate 225 through Aurora, Colorado early on Monday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department. It is suspected that they were driving at high speed in a vehicle The Drive believes to be an early-2000s Lexus ES sedan, of which the driver lost control, colliding with an unspecified obstacle.
The collision ripped off almost the entirety of the car's back half, including the rear seat, ejecting the driver. Whether they were injured in their ejection is unclear, though police report the driver was in good enough shape to flee the scene of the accident on foot.
Responding APD officers located the driver nearby and arrested them on suspicion of driving while impaired. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Colorado's lightest impaired driving charge carries a possible sentence of eight points on one's license, a $1,500 fine, 96 hours of community service, and a year's imprisonment.
Whether the driver has yet been discharged is unknown, as is whether they face criminal accusations for fleeing the scene of the accident. Colorado Legal Defense Group lists no provisions for single-vehicle accidents of the kind, and due to the APD's report that this crash involved just the driver's car, they may dodge that charge.
Cleanup of the accident forced a closure of the northbound portion of I-225 between 2 and 4 a.m. local time. The Drive would like to echo the APD's advisory via social media never to drink and drive, and obey speed limits on public roads.
