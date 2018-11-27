eBay Find: a 2005 Lotus Elise Powered by a Turbocharged Integra Type-S Engine

The Lotus Elise was never known for its performance on the spec sheet. The 2005 model was powered by a 1.8-liter Toyota 2ZZ inline-four that was infamously shared with the Pontiac Vibe and Toyota Matrix (albeit with different tuning), making 190 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. Being a Lotus, it was all about lightness, so really its power and torque ratings didn’t matter all that much.

But in case you want an Elise with 330 hp and 300 lb-ft of twist at the wheels, then this is the Lotus for you. The owner didn’t like the issues that were common to the 2ZZ, so he decided a souped-up Honda K20 2.0-liter inline-four would be better. The engine in this Lotus is a K20A2 donated from a 2003 Acura RSX (née Integra) Type-S and rebuilt with Wisceo pistons, Eagle rods, new cams, a new ported Honda oil pump, and a smattering of other new parts.