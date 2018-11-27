The Grand Tour Reveals Trailer for Season 3 Starting January 18

New episodes feature America's Big 3 muscle cars, the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren Senna, and the Lamborghini Urus.

By Chris Tsui
Automotive television's favorite uncles Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back with Season 3 of The Grand Tour and it looks exactly like what we've come to expect from the trio: fast cars, exotic destinations, sweeping drone shots, great banter, and situations in which Hammond's well-being is put at risk. 

In case YouTube is blocked at your particular place of employment, the Amazon motoring show's third season appears to feature a trip to Detroit in pumped up versions of America's Big Three muscle cars—a Ford Mustang RTR, Dodge Challenger Demon, and Hennessey's 1000-horsepower Exorcist Camaro. Hammond's lifted Chevy pickup breaking down on an old, rickety-looking bridge in the middle of...somewhere, the new Aston Martin Vantage, a paper cutout of U2's The Edge, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, James May blowing into some bagpipes, the McLaren Senna on the Eboladrome, Clarkson on a bicycle, and a thoroughly destroyed helicopter.

Oh, and the Lamborghini Urus SUV will be testing its mettle against a Porsche 911 Turbo on a...phallic snow circuit. I mean, with a name like Urus, that joke kind of wrote itself. 

The first episode will drop Friday, Jan. 18, which means for the first time in the series’ history we probably won't be getting a Christmas special. It'll be available to stream on Amazon Video if you've got a Prime subscription and subsequent episodes will come out weekly every Friday. The first two seasons, meanwhile, are there for you to binge now.

