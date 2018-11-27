The Grand Tour Reveals Trailer for Season 3 Starting January 18
New episodes feature America's Big 3 muscle cars, the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren Senna, and the Lamborghini Urus.
Automotive television's favorite uncles Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back with Season 3 of The Grand Tour and it looks exactly like what we've come to expect from the trio: fast cars, exotic destinations, sweeping drone shots, great banter, and situations in which Hammond's well-being is put at risk.
In case YouTube is blocked at your particular place of employment, the Amazon motoring show's third season appears to feature a trip to Detroit in pumped up versions of America's Big Three muscle cars—a Ford Mustang RTR, Dodge Challenger Demon, and Hennessey's 1000-horsepower Exorcist Camaro. Hammond's lifted Chevy pickup breaking down on an old, rickety-looking bridge in the middle of...somewhere, the new Aston Martin Vantage, a paper cutout of U2's The Edge, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, James May blowing into some bagpipes, the McLaren Senna on the Eboladrome, Clarkson on a bicycle, and a thoroughly destroyed helicopter.
Oh, and the Lamborghini Urus SUV will be testing its mettle against a Porsche 911 Turbo on a...phallic snow circuit. I mean, with a name like Urus, that joke kind of wrote itself.
The first episode will drop Friday, Jan. 18, which means for the first time in the series’ history we probably won't be getting a Christmas special. It'll be available to stream on Amazon Video if you've got a Prime subscription and subsequent episodes will come out weekly every Friday. The first two seasons, meanwhile, are there for you to binge now.
- RELATEDThe Grand Tour Is Getting Its Own Video GameIt'll put players in the same cars and locations featured on the show and be playable on PS4 and Xbox One.READ NOW
- RELATEDAmazon's The Grand Tour Has Started Filming Season 3Are you ready for another season of middle-aged British men injuring themselves in cars?READ NOW
- RELATEDRichard Hammond and Family Robbed While Vacationing in France, Sleeping Gas Could be InvolvedThe French Riviera has become a hub for high-profile robberies that involve anesthetic gases.READ NOW
- RELATEDRumor: Amazon's The Grand Tour May Not Live to See Another SeasonIf rumors turn out to be true, the famous trio from The Grand Tour may soon be unemployed.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeremy Clarkson Is Selling His Volkswagen GTI'One owner, senior-citizen driven, no test pilots.'READ NOW