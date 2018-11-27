The Grand Tour Reveals Trailer for Season 3 Starting January 18

In case YouTube is blocked at your particular place of employment, the Amazon motoring show's third season appears to feature a trip to Detroit in pumped up versions of America's Big Three muscle cars—a Ford Mustang RTR, Dodge Challenger Demon, and Hennessey's 1000-horsepower Exorcist Camaro. Hammond's lifted Chevy pickup breaking down on an old, rickety-looking bridge in the middle of...somewhere, the new Aston Martin Vantage, a paper cutout of U2's The Edge, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, James May blowing into some bagpipes, the McLaren Senna on the Eboladrome, Clarkson on a bicycle, and a thoroughly destroyed helicopter.

Oh, and the Lamborghini Urus SUV will be testing its mettle against a Porsche 911 Turbo on a...phallic snow circuit. I mean, with a name like Urus, that joke kind of wrote itself.