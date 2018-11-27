Camouflaged Audi e-tron GT Sedan Revealed Prior to 2018 LA Auto Show

Just ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi released images of its e-tron GT concept, an electric sedan based on the Porsche Taycan.

Because the e-tron GT and Taycan share a platform (and presumably a drivetrain), the Porsche's specifications can be assumed to be those of the Audi. This will mean the e-tron GT can cover more than 311 miles on a single charge of its battery—whose capacity has not yet been disclosed—and recharge a fifth of that range (62 miles) in a mere four minutes.