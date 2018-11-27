Camouflaged Audi e-tron GT Sedan Revealed Prior to 2018 LA Auto Show

Audi's futuristic e-tron GT electric sedan uses Porsche architecture, meaning it should be capable of 0-to-60 in under 3.5 seconds.

By James Gilboy
Audi e-tron GT concept
AUDI AG
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

Just ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi released images of its e-tron GT concept, an electric sedan based on the Porsche Taycan.

Because the e-tron GT and Taycan share a platform (and presumably a drivetrain), the Porsche's specifications can be assumed to be those of the Audi. This will mean the e-tron GT can cover more than 311 miles on a single charge of its battery—whose capacity has not yet been disclosed—and recharge a fifth of that range (62 miles) in a mere four minutes.

Audi

The e-tron GT concept shouldn't be wanting for performance, either, as the Taycan on which it's based propels itself from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in under 3.5 seconds using 600 horsepower and synchronous all-wheel-drive, courtesy of a permanent magnet motor on each axle. This design differs from those used by Tesla on its performance sedans, which utilize asynchronous AWD, splitting power between an AC induction motor on the front axle and a permanent magnet rear.

Audi

Audi will showcase the e-tron GT concept in person at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, which kicks off Wednesday. Expect the production model in 2020 alongside the Taycan, but if German marques aren't your cup of tea, you may be in luck. Bentley, another Volkswagen Auto Group-owned brand, is expected to borrow the Taycan platform to build an electric vehicle of its own.

Another adopter of the platform could be Lamborghini, whose CEO Stefano Domenicali hinted in a recent interview that the company could return to the GT car segment in the next decade with an EV whose dimensions are comparable to that of the Taycan and its siblings.

Le Mans Champ Allan McNish Shows Off the Audi PB18 e-tron Concept
The Drive
MORE TO READ