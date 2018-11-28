The 450-HP 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV Is a Classic Vision of Modern American Luxury

What's old is new again at Lincoln: Straight lines, real names, and a three-row, Ford Explorer-based SUV called the Lincoln Aviator. Yes, it's technically the second go-around for the aeronautic nameplate, last seen in 2005—but with an elegant design, fancy tech like a camera-based adaptive suspension system, and an electrified twin-turbo powertrain, it looks like Lincoln really nailed the landing this time.

Say what you will about Ford Motor Company's decision to go all-in on trucks, but if focusing its ambitions yields more thought-out vehicles like this one, we certainly won't be complaining. The Lincoln lineup currently sports three SUVs: the tiny MKC, based on the Ford Escape platform; the midsize Nautilus, cousin to the Ford Edge; and the mighty Navigator, which at this point needs no introduction. The new Lincoln Aviator shares a brand-new, rear-wheel-drive platform with the next-generation Ford Explorer, slotting it between the Nautilus and Navigator in size and scope.