Florida Man’s Jeep Wrangler Defeated by Tree After Crashing Into 11 Cars on Same Drive

A Florida resident has been accused of 11 consecutive hit-and-runs after a single evening drive along a Florida highway.

Daniel Weidman, 38, was reportedly driving his 2008 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 around 5:00 pm Saturday, according My Panhandle. At some point, Weidman reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, but instead of stopping, he continued his drive east. Wiedman allegedly did just this nine more times, but on his eleventh collision, he was less fortunate. After hitting the 11th vehicle, Weidman reportedly lost control, spinning across the shoulder and into a tree.

It was there that the Florida Highway Patrol caught up to Weidman and shipped him to the nearby Baptist Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and other undisclosed medical conditions. It is not yet known at this time if Weidman was driving under the influence of any substances, though no charges have yet been filed.

All those hit by Weidman also sustained minor injuries, though it is unknown whether any have sought treatment. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, hit-and-runs are a second degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days imprisonment and a $500 fine, but only if the accident results in no injuries. Hit-and-runs involving injuries are considered third or second degree felonies, and result in a three-year suspension of the perpetrator's driving license, as well as up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Considering that the minimum sentence for a fatal hit-and-run is four years, and that all of the injuries are reported to be minor, it is unlikely Weidman will face anything near the maximum sentence for any of his crashes, should charges be filed, and he is found guilty.

Stay safe out there, folks.