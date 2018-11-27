Stalled Amtrak Train Forces Stranded Riders to Use Cardboard Box as Toilet

A Boston-bound Amtrak train left Penn Station Monday, only to come to an abrupt halt before reaching its destination. The over-five-hour, on-track delay left the passengers without any facilities, and yes, that means no bathroom.

According to CBS Boston, Train 2230 was stuck outside of Queens until 3 p.m. after leaving the station at 9:30 a.m., and stalling out just 30 minutes later. A power issue caused the all-day stall, which meant no flushing toilets for the passengers on board—which sounds like the worst aspect of being stuck on a train with a bunch of strangers.

After finding no better solution to the restroom situation, boxes became the alternative to the toilets that wouldn’t flush. Passenger Beth Jacobson goes into slightly more detail by offering, “What the stewardesses ended up doing was making a porta-potty out of a cardboard box.”

Some passengers took to Twitter to offer a real-time account of the conditions: