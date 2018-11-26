Chevrolet Kills Cruze and Impala as Part of Major Cost-Cutting Blitz

As part of the company's major cost-cutting campaign announced Monday, General Motors will no longer produce the Chevrolet Cruze compact or Impala full-size sedan. The smaller car will cease production in March while the Impala will no longer be built past the fourth quarter of 2019. The Cruze and Impala were built at GM's plants in Lordstown, Ohio and Oshawa, Ontario, respectively. Both plants are set to be "unallocated" as part of a plan that aims to save $6 billion by the end of 2020.

General Motors

The Chevy Cruze was originally introduced in 2008 as a replacement to the Cobalt and served as a poster-child for GM's purported return-to-form post-bailout. After numerous delays, a second generation was launched in 2016 along with a new hatchback variant. Sales have since plummeted, leading to Lordstown Assembly's demise.

