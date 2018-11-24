This Kit Transforms Your Manual Gearbox and Allows Ultra-Quick Shifts Through Pneumatics

Motorsport parts supplier and race shop MME Motorsport of Slovenia released a video Friday demonstrating its kit that allows pneumatic paddle shifting of H-pattern manual transmissions.

Taking air from an included air compressor and reservoir, the mechanism's pneumatic actuators will tug either on the transmission's shift cables or the transmission itself, bypassing the cables. MME says this permits on-throttle shifting without the use of the clutch in unsynchronized or sequential transmissions, though the system is compatible with synchronized boxes.

The system's utility isn't limited to fast shifting, though. Drivers can preselect the gear they want to be in at the end of a braking zone, and the system will automatically shift to that gear under braking, blipping the throttle on its own. For standing starts or drag races, the ideal shifting rpm can be set, and the system will shift into second of its own accord. Bench demonstration of the system can be seen below in a video uploaded by MME.