Toyota Delivers New Tundra to Hero Nurse Who Sacrificed Truck in California Wildfires
Allyn Pierce had previously melted his Toyota Tundra while shuttling patients to safety.
Earlier this month, The Drive told you about a brave nurse who risked life, limb, and truck to save his patients form the deadly California wildfires. After Allyn Pierce posted photos of his burnt Toyota Tundra, Toyota applauded his heroic actions and offered to replace his truck. As of yesterday, Toyota has made good on its promise and delivered a new 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro to Pierce.
The nurse's old truck had been burnt into its crispy marshmallow-like color after Pierce drove it through the California wildfires (not once, but twice) to shuttle patients from his hospital's ICU to safety. In fact, the entire hospital staff worked diligently to set up a triage in the parking lot of the facility as it became engulphed in flames, protecting the patients until emergency crews could carve out a safe avenue away through the blaze for the workers to whisk away the remaining patients in a convoy of their own personal vehicles.
Pierce's last Tundra was lightly customized to meet his needs. Though most of the mods seemingly held up, Pierce says that the next plans for his new truck include tapping in the folks at Rockstar Garage. Previously, Rockstar had offered to build Pierce's new Tundra in any configuration that he would want, as well as extend an invite to SEMA with the final product.
The actions from Toyota and Rockstar help to shed a small amount of light onto Pierce's situation. The nurse had lost not only his truck in the blaze, but also his job (both Pierce and his wife worked at the same hospital) and his home. His family's GoFundMe had also raised $28,104 over the past 12 days thanks to the generosity of 621 people.
California's latest round of wildfires brought out the bravery in many, but it's important to note just how devastating the situation was to those in the affected areas. At the time of writing, the two fires combined have consumed nearly 400 square miles since they ignited on November 8th, wreaking havoc on the air quality hundreds of miles away. Roughly 500 people are still unaccounted for, in addition to the 86 lives which the fire has already claimed.
- RELATEDToyota Offers New Tundra to Nurse Who Shuttled Patients During California WildfiresAllyn Pierce and his colleagues risked life and limb (and his beloved Tundra) to save stranded patients.READ NOW
- RELATEDHeroic School Bus Driver Transported 22 Kids to Safety During California WildfiresThe kids inhaled smoke and were exposed to high temps as they escaped. And even the bus was sideswiped by another fleeing car.READ NOW
- RELATEDCalifornia Wildfires Caused Air to Be 60 Times Dirtier Than the World Health StandardParticulate levels hit 1,500 micrograms per cubic meter last week—WHO's standard threshold is 25...but cars aren't to blame for the pollution.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Offers New Tundra to Nurse Who Shuttled Patients During California WildfiresAllyn Pierce and his colleagues risked life and limb (and his beloved Tundra) to save stranded patients.READ NOW
- RELATEDCalifornia Firefighters Rescue Vintage Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 From Raging WildfireCrews battling flames pushed the six-figure car to safety while a wildfire consumed the house around them.READ NOW