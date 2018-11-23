Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Just Murdered Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's Nurburgring Lap Record

While most of us were busy gobbling down copious amounts of holiday poultry, Mercedes-AMG was hard at work at the Nürburgring, attempting to break one of the Green Hell's many lap records.

Taking the title of fastest production SUV to lap the Nordschleife is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+, with a time of 7:49.369. That's 2.3 seconds faster than the previous record holder, Alfa Romeo's Stelvio Quadrifoglio despite a whopping two horsepower deficit. That's right, the AMG's 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 makes 503 horsepower while the Stelvio's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 is good for 505 horses.

Perhaps the Merc bested the Italian not through power, but with finesse. The hot GLC is fitted with an air suspension with adaptive dampers, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, a differential that can lock the rear axle, and ceramic composite brakes.