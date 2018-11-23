What Might Be a Mysterious Ford Ranger 'Shadow' Bed Has Appeared on Craigslist

Back in the mid-'80s, Ford was experimenting with the idea of a Ranger with a special fiberglass side-step bed with exposed tractor-like tail lights. Only 15 examples of the Ranger Shadow were built to be tested for market viability and they were never actually sold to the public. An additional five Shadow beds were built without being attached to an actual truck. What we see here just might be one of those five orphaned Shadow beds that made its way onto a normal Ranger, or possibly a bed from one of the 15 Ranger Shadow prototypes built.