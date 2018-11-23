New BMW M3 Will Get Manual Transmission and Be Offered With RWD and AWD: Report
As far as rumors go, this is one we're certainly hoping is true.
Despite the hottest non-M 3 Series, the M340i, appearing to ditch the manual transmission, the real M3 will be getting the three-pedal setup, if a new report is to be believed.
According to an anonymous source speaking to BMW Blog, the upcoming M3 will be available with the customer's choice of either all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, with the rear-driven car available to be fitted with a manual gearbox. Purists, rejoice.
The all-wheel-drive car, meanwhile, will be automatic only and get a modest power bump over its rear-driven twin.
This is very different to the setup seen in the M5 which features all-wheel drive with a selectable two-wheel drive mode; no manual or purely rear-wheel-drive model to be found. It sounds like owners of the next M3 won't be selecting between drivetrains through their iDrive systems, but on the order sheet.
When The Drive reached out to BMW for comment, a company spokesperson replied, "BMW has not made any announcements at all regarding the next M3 so I would not be able to confirm nor deny anything at this time."
From the report, the next M3's rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive models will naturally carry the sDrive and xDrive monikers, respectively. It's unclear whether the xDrive M3 will come with a rear-wheel-drive mode à la the aforementioned M5 but BMW Blog is doubtful, pointing to the car's increased power as a barrier.
It is also said that BMW's upcoming sports sedan will get an xDrive, automatic-only Competition model at launch, packing a little extra poke, stiffer shocks, performance-biased all-wheel-drive calibration, and sharper steering.
- RELATED2020 BMW M340i xDrive Will Have 382 Horsepower but Still No ManualIt'll be the fastest 3 Series you can get short of the M3.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Debuts Next-Generation 330e, a Plug-In Hybrid You'll Actually Want to DriveFeaturing up to 45 more horsepower and traveling 50 percent further on electricity alone, the 330e is BMW's newest hybrid poster child.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 BMW M8 Will Get Over 600 HP and Selectable RWDBMW has also confirmed Convertible and Gran Coupe variants of the high-performance 8 Series.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M3 Wagon Is a Real Possibility for the Next-Generation 3 SeriesA BMW M3 Touring could finally happen, but would it ever reach American shores? Probably not.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: A Seductive, $121,000 Open-Air Grand TourerIn exchange for unlimited headroom, the convertible takes 0.2 seconds longer to 60 mph than its hardtop sibling.READ NOW