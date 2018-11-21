Fiery Multiple-Car Crash on Brooklyn Bridge Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Others Injured

Just after 7 a.m., the four cars reportedly crashed on the eastbound side heading towards Brooklyn, and three of those cars then caught fire. Less than an hour later, firefighters reported one fatality and that the blaze has been put out. As a result, the Brooklyn Bridge has been closed to traffic on both directions.

One person is dead and five others injured after four cars were involved in a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, according to ABC7 .

It's unclear at this time what caused the deadly accident. Given that it was partly cloudy with no precipitation in the New York borough this morning, it's unlikely weather was a factor—unlike the snafu that resulted on the George Washington bridge last week when New Yorkers saw this season's first snowfall.

The fact that the now-charred pickup and crossover involved are both seen sitting horizontally across the roadway definitely raises questions.

