How Many Turkeys Can a Modern Heavy-Duty Truck Haul? A Turk-Load

Thanksgiving Day, one of the most awaited holidays of the year is finally upon us. If you've planned properly, you should be within hours of sinking your teeth into a warm, juicy, and perfectly carved piece of turkey. However, have you ever wondered how your turkey got from its farm to the store? The answer isn't just post-mortem, but also a truck.

While most large-scale farming operations will undoubtedly use semi trucks to distribute their products to retail stores across the country, many medium and small farms rely on the modern-day pickup truck to get the job done. Some of these trucks may be smaller in size compared to the commercial behemoths, but they're not necessarily unqualified for the job—far from it.

As a result, we've decided to find out how many average-sized thanksgiving turkeys the Big Three's heavy-duty pickup trucks could haul. And in case you're wondering, the University of Illinois claims that the average turkey purchased for Thanksgiving feast purposes weighs 15 pounds (and contains 70 percent white meat and 30 percent dark).

Remember, this festive research was performed purely for fun, so keep in mind that in real life the total number of turkeys could vary depending on a truck's cab size, drivetrain, bed length, axle specs, and many other variables.

Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW: 2,267 Turkeys