This Straight-Piped Porsche Carrera GT Sounds Like Our Favorite F1 Cars of Yesteryear

The crew at DailyDrivenExotics are keen on getting good use from high-dollar hypercars as they've already proven while doing donuts in a Mansory Edition Bugatti Veyron, shredding about $40,000 worth of rubber in the process. Now, they're doing what they do best behind the wheel of a straight-piped Porsche Carrera GT.

For many Porsche and automobile enthusiasts in general, the Carrera GT is one of the best and last old-school supercars. With 605 horsepower from a 5.7-liter V-10, rear-wheel-drive, and a proper six-speed manual gearbox, the exclusive P-car ticks all the boxes when it comes to satisfying the needs and wants of a pure driving enthusiast.

Oh yeah—it also happens to have one of the best sounding exhaust notes in the industry.

However, when it comes to exotic cars and their owners, they are seldom satisfied with what comes from the factory and are always finding ways of improving their rides. In this particular Carrer GT's case, the owner decided to straight-pipe the car, thus unleashing the roar of the mighty V-10. Watch the murdered-out beast come to life and listen to its stellar exhaust when the team cold starts it at the 13-minute mark in the video. Talk about aural bliss.

Fast forward to about 18 minutes and 30 seconds in the video, and we will arrive at the main attraction: watching the supercar pull off some smokey donuts and drifts. While the showing lasts less than a minute, it's long enough for us gearheads to see, listen, and appreciate just how awesome the unrestricted powerplant sounds.

Regardless of your surroundings, we recommend that you listen to the V-10 engine's scream as loud as possible. Headphone users, consider yourself warned—this car is definitely noisy.