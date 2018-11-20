New 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition: Tackling Winter in Style

Ram pulled the covers off its new 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition, which aims to make a rather miserable time of year a little bit more enjoyable for some. The blue half-ton truck is equipped with several performance-enhancing features, warmth-promoting options, plus a new appearance package to make sure it looks good while avoiding Jack Frost.

According to Ram, the North Edition will be able to stay on the road all year long, but its added cold-weather-focused features like a factory lift, locking rear axle, and severe snow service-rated Falken tires will give it a boost during the frigid months.

In addition, several features such as heavy-duty shocks and tow hooks from the factory off-road package are worked into this edition. To combat falling temperatures, an engine block heater and options like heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated folding mirrors, and a remote start system allow drivers to get into a toasty cabin right from the get-go.