Listening to These 5 Songs Could Make You a Dangerous Driver, Study Says

Whether it's a run to the grocery store or a long road trip to a fun destination, music can help make the miles fly by, but not just by taking your mind off the endless blacktop, according to new research data.

British car loan financier Moneybarn recently released a study outlining how our choice in music can affect our driving. It found that songs with tempos that exceed 120 beats per minute (bpm) can make people subconsciously drive faster, which makes them more liable to draw negative attention from law enforcement. Additionally, high-energy songs regardless of tempo can have a similar effect, as can volume, which dulls reaction time and increases heart rate as it gets louder.

By using data from Spotify, Moneybarn compiled a list of the most common songs on road trip or driving playlists, ranking each entry by their tempo and giving each an energy rating, ultimately plotting the results on a scatter chart. The following five songs are some of those rated as the most likely to get drivers in trouble on the road.