2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The Baby Range Finally Evolves

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Topline: Range Rover has unveiled the second-generation of its footballers-favorite Evoque compact crossover. It's the car's first clean-sheet redesign since it came on the scene way back in 2010, believe it or not.

What's New: The 2020 Evoque is all-new, adopting a sleek, minimalist design heavily evocative of the Velar. It does, however, retain the same general shape and look of the outgoing model, so much so that you'd be forgiven for thinking this was merely a heavy facelift.

Beyond thinner lights and flush door handles, the baby Range gets either a lone 246-horsepower four-cylinder or a 48-volt mild-hybrid system good for 296 combined horses—the first mild hybrid for any Land Rover product. When it slows down below 11 miles per hour, the Evoque stores energy that would otherwise be wasted braking and uses it later to help the engine pull away from a stop.