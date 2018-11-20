Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Deploy Faster Next-Gen Superchargers in 2019

In a surprise tweet Monday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the American automaker will begin rolling out its next-generation Supercharging systems in early 2019. Along with an increased charging speed, the new hardware is said to strengthen Tesla's Supercharging network even further, bringing it within close range of customers in its active markets.

Musk doesn't mention just how fast the new chargers will transfer electricity to vehicles, nor which cars on the road today will be able to accept the increased charging rate. Recently, Tesla's increasing competition has begun to install ultra-fast 350-kilowatt chargers, enabling owners of luxury cars (such as both Porsche and Audi) to save valuable time by charging to 80 percent in under 15 minutes. Tesla's also hasn't released details on just how quickly its third-generation Superchargers will charge vehicles. In the past, Musk called Porsche's 350 kW chargers a "children's toy", so it's possible that the automaker is looking to make something even more powerful. Current charging standards crown CHAdeMO in the lead, providing as much as 400 kW of charging capacity, followed closely by CCS at 350 kW. Whether or not Tesla's current road-going cars can make use of the increased charging rate is another unknown.