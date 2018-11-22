Watch This Tesla Model 3 Performance Hit 135 MPH and Spin Out During a Top Speed Run

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is limited to 155 miles per hour. On a recent trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats to put that statistic to the test, one owner found himself not only discovering how fast his car can go but also how tight his sphincter can get.

Brought to our attention via Teslarati, a video has surfaced of a Model 3 Performance attempting to reach its top speed on the loose, salty surfaces in Utah. The first pass proved more or less successful, with the car indicating 154 miles per hour on its on-screen speedometer—1 mile an hour short of the advertised figure. The second pass, however, didn't quite go as planned. At around 135 miles per hour, the compact EV apparently hit soft sand and found itself in a spin, putting its occupants firmly in...the Danger Zone. Yeah, I said it.