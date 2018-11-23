Watch the Suzuki Jimny Battle a Toyota Land Cruiser on a Serious Off-Road Course

First, the obvious: Suzuki cut a lot of corners to make the Jimny and sell it as a low-priced, true off-roader with useable features. Because of this, the interior doesn't impress the host, but that doesn’t necessarily count it out as a great off-road vehicle.

Moving onto the harder stuff, the Jimny is equipped with low- and high-range gearing, but it doesn’t have an auto locking differential, it has a brake-lock differential instead. Now, pair that with the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine, and low-speed hill-climbing isn’t just a matter of aiming, it takes a pretty big punch of the pedal to get it moving. In the other corner, the Toyota Land Cruiser utilizes its 300 pound-feet of torque to bend nature at will.

If rock climbing is your thing, the Toyota Land Cruiser outperforms in this area, too, due to better articulation, and again, that whole more-power thing. The Toyota also has higher ground clearance and a 31-degree approach angle.

At the end of the day, the Jimny may not be as equipped to tackle the trails as the Land Cruiser, but it still does outstanding on its own. The Jimny has a lot of unique upsides, such as being narrow enough to fit through small trails, its low curb weight still gives it an advantage on soft terrain, and its approach and departure angles keep the underside and bumpers off the ground.

“Off-roading in something like a Jimny...is about as much fun as you can get,” said Autocar's Matt Prior.