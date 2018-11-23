A Subaru WRX STi from Kingsman Is For Sale, But There's a Catch

A 2005-era "Hawkeye" Subaru Impreza WRX STi that was allegedly used on the big screen is listed for sale on eBay for 5,950 pounds or roughly $7,600.

Now, used WRXs on eBay aren't uncommon, but this one is special for a couple reasons. First, it was allegedly used as a stunt car in the movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service. This car was specifically used for a scene in which the film's main character hoons an Impreza in reverse. That brings us to the second reason it's so special: in order to film "reverse" driving easier and safer, this Subaru has had its entire body shell cut out and then welded back together facing the other way.