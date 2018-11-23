Ultra-Rare Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Listed for Sale With $3M Price Tag

One of the rarest and most coveted Mercedes-Benz models ever made has popped up for sale in Germany, and with a price tag that matches its wild looks. We're speaking about the outrageous Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, of course, which you can now buy for a cool $3 million.

Luxury dealer Mechatronik GmbH has this nearly 10-year-old, 2,548-mile Stirling Moss listed for sale on its site, showing the current price as only available on request. However, a third party listing shows the price to be $3.36 million.

Brand new, the car would have carried a starting price of 750,000 Euros, or $858,890. As with most extremely rare cars, they are worth what someone is willing to pay for them, and since only 75 of these were made, it’s not surprising that the asking price has sky-rocketed. Oddly enough, another one of the 75 examples is also for sale on the third party site for approximately $3.08 million. Back in 2016, Road and Track reported on an example with a price tag just under $3 million, so that would appear to be the current ballpark price.