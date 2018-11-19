Australian Man Steals Ford Falcon, Gets Caught on Dash Cam Driving Like He Stole It

The dash cam driver is forced to slam on his brakes as the Falcon cuts across the street in a wide, drifting arc, and the hi-po sedan continues to burn rubber down the road, its back end wagging to and fro like a happily disobedient dog. Last made in 2016, the Ford Falcon was Ford Australia's modern rear-wheel-drive sedan that never made it to America—unlike the Holden Commodore/Chevrolet SS—and it's a popular car for drift, drag, and burnout builds. Yes, that's a thing.

This particular example appears to have been modified as well, which on the surface makes this clip no different than any other we've seen with an overeager owner nearly binning his built car. The dash cam driver posted his footage online to spread the schadenfreude. You can imagine his surprised laughter when both police and the real owner contacted him to say the Ford Falcon had been stolen the day before.

We haven't seen any news reports to indicate that the guy's been caught, but if he keeps this kind of thing up, he shouldn't be too hard to spot. Maybe we'll finally see if Australian police's decision to start swapping its old Falcons for new Kia Stinger patrol cars was a good idea after all.