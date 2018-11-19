Possible Ferrari 488 Hybrid V-6 Variant Spotted Testing in Germany

The Dino was an entry-level V-6 sports car named for Enzo Ferrari's eldest son and introduced by the company in 1968. Ferrari celebrated its 50th anniversary in July with a meeting in Maranello, where more than 150 owners of the under-appreciated Dino waved the model's colors at the company's private Fiorano test track.

Former Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne stated in August of 2017 that the model could be relaunched as the brand's new entry-level vehicle, undercutting the Portofino. Company executives were reportedly split on the resuscitation of the Dino, with some fearing it could "dilute" the Ferrari brand (apparently the Purosangue crossover doesn't count).

The V-6 to be found in the hypothetical Dino was reported to be that of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo unit bubbling with 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Hybridization would only further improve that power figure, assuming the engine wasn't detuned to keep it further from the 488.