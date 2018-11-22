Watch the Painstaking Process of Building Nissan's Million-Dollar Italdesign GT-R50 by Hand
In just over four minutes, the video shows how a group of Italian craftsmen re-imagined the Japanese supercar.
This short documentary film released by Nissan shows details of how Italdesign rebuilt a Nismo GT-R into the million-dollar, 700-horsepower GT-R50.
Oh, and unless you're fluent in Italian, you may want to consider turning on closed captioning.
Any shop can install a body kit on a Nissan and call it a day. The work that Italdesign put in, however, is nothing short of admirable. We're talking hand-hammered aluminum body panels, and the car's roof getting chopped off and re-worked entirely. Every inch of this Nismo GT-R was studied, poked, and prodded in order to create a piece of rolling art that is uniquely crafted.
This car was created as a celebration of the GT-R nameplate's 50th anniversary. While it still looks like an R35 at a glance, everything about the GT-R50 is bespoke, from the bodywork down to the interior and lighting. Under the hood, however, is the same 3.8-liter V-6 that Nissan has been using for the last decade. This particular engine has been boosted up to 720 horsepower and 760 pound-feet of torque thanks to the addition of new turbos and an improved cooling system. Italdesign helped reign that power in by including a large self-raising spoiler at the rear of the car among other minor aero features.
One of the craftsmen makes a poignant statement mid-way through the video: "Sheet metal lasts forever. I'll always be faithful to it." Those two short sentences sum up Italdesign. Watching these men work, you can see the devotion and expertise that goes on to breath life into the finished product.
- RELATED2018 Nissan GT-R Premium Review: Godzilla’s Creaks Can't Hide This Kaiju’s PowerThis monster’s flaws haven't improved with age, but this Japanese supercar still packs plenty of fire in its belly.READ NOW
- RELATEDRescue-Ready Nissan Frontier Sentinel Concept Features Advanced Emergency Response TechThe Frontier-based truck is made for emergency duty in extreme and remote conditions.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan NP300 Hardbody Midsize Truck Earns Miserable Zero-Star NCAP Safety Rating‘Hardbody’ is an ironic name considering the cabin simply collapsed.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Shows off 400-Horsepower, Twin-Turbo 'Project Clubsport 23' 370Z at SEMA 2018Though this is actually a modified production car, Nissan claims it could create a builder's kit for customers to create their own version at home.READ NOW
- RELATEDT-Pain Pays Homage to Rick and Morty With 'Pickle Rick' Themed Nissan Silvia Drift Car'Nappy Boy' has rolled out the ultimate drifting meme machine.READ NOW