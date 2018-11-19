McLaren 720S Stealth Theme is MSO’s Latest Elite Supercar Creation

McLaren elaborated on the project in its release by saying, "Don’t be fooled by the name: The MSO 720S Stealth Theme from McLaren Special Operations will ensure that one McLaren 720S owner stands out from crowd even more than usual, in a striking car produced as a bespoke order for retailer, McLaren London."

The Stealth Theme 720S is not just a car, but also an example of MSO's capabilities. The division now allows buyers to be extremely picky about the details of their supercars. MSO will even develop unique paint colors for customers that can then be used for the bodywork, graphics, and interior. The 720S is already a special car, but one tailored by MSO can be truly one-of-a-kind.