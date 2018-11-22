You Can Now Buy a 2001 F-150 Lightning Concept That You Can't Legally Drive

Automobile auction powerhouse Barrett-Jackson has added another gem to its January Scottsdale auction: a 2001 Ford F-150 Lightning concept.

Sadly, this unique F-150 Lightning concept will be auctioned as a non-drivable collectible. According to the listing, the truck does run and drive, but it was never certified with the Department of Transportation or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which means that it's not even eligible to be titled.

The truck itself is visually very different from the one that came off the production line back in the day. It was built to cater to the retro-rage of the late 1990s and early 2000s, much like the Chrysler PT Cruiser. Heck, it’s even got a tribal pattern in the seats and on the tire tread. Has someone made Mike Tyson aware of this? We certainly hope so.

In addition to the differences in appearance, this concept truck has a 5.4-liter V-8 but it's missing the iconic Lightning supercharger, so it doesn't put out the same 380 horsepower as the production truck once did. The horsepower rating of the naturally aspirated engine is likely closer to the 260 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque of the normal 2001 F-150 equipped with a 5.4-liter Triton V-8. Lastly, this lonely concept takes us back to a time when a four-speed automatic got the job done—reminding us how crazy 10-speed transmissions sound nowadays.