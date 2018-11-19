GM Lordstown Assembly Plant in Ohio Clings to Dear Life as Cruze Sales Plummet

Things aren't looking good for General Motors' Lordstown Assembly Plant, as the longstanding factory has seen its shifts reduced in recent months due to the low demand for the Chevy Cruze. As a result, it's launched a "Drive it Home" campaign to demonstrate the plant's importance to the workforce, the community, and to GM, according to GM Authority. Located almost dead center between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, the plant was built in 1966 and is perhaps most famous for building Chevrolet's small cars: the Vega, which was followed by the Cavalier, and in most recent times the popular Cruze.

With sedan sales rapidly being supplanted by crossovers, the plant that at one point had to run three shifts to meet demand has been quietly scaling back operations. Now, the plant runs just one shift and it fears not even that in the near future. While GM CEO Mary Barra has met with both of Ohio's senators, she has not committed to the plant's future. The UAW chapter at Lordstown has even written a letter to president Trump asking for help (that letter has not yet been answered).

