California Wildfires Caused Air to Be 60 Times Dirtier Than the World Health Standard

Large cities like New York and Los Angeles are oftentimes looked at as "dirty" due to vehicle pollution, but this week it's a whole different (and terrible) reason why contaminated air is circling California.

As wildfires in California continue to rage, air quality in the surrounding areas have been accordingly abysmal. From a Bloomberg report, particulate levels hit 1,500 micrograms per cubic meter last week—60 times the World Health Organization's standard threshold of 25. It has since come down but readings taken Monday still reportedly exceeded the normal benchmark.

Speaking to Bloomberg, National Center for Atmospheric Research project scientist Rebecca Buchholz said, "It is just insane. It is quite amazing how high these fine-particulate levels are."

Monday in Sacramento, particulate readings apparently reached 135.4 micrograms per cubic meter. San Francisco has indicated 55 while San Jose and Stockton hit 76.1 and 152, respectively.