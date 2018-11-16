Lamborghini SC18 Alston: A 778-Horsepower, Squadra Corse-Built Speed Demon

Lamborghini's motorsport division Squadra Corse revealed its first one-off supercar project on Thursday: the SC18 Alston. The outrageous-looking SC18 Alston is a road-legal but track-focused variant of the Aventador that boasts only 109 mm of ground clearance and aero bits that were designed with intelligence derived from the Huracan GT3 Evo racing program. Much of the SC18's bodywork is inspired by the GT3 car such as its fenders, sundry fins, and adjustable carbon fiber rear wing. The SC18's engine cover alone features 12 intakes—whose value has been demonstrated via endurance racing—for cooling's sake.

Like the Aventador on which it's based, the SC18 has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 and a seven-speed transmission that's operated via steering column-mounted paddles. The SC18's V-12 gets a unique exhaust to alter its sound and make easier its output of 770 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 531 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. Power flows downstream through the Aventador's all-wheel-drive system, and through motorsport-style, single-lug, center-lock alloy wheels that measure 20 inches in the front and 21 at the rear. The circular art bears Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires for maximum track attack capability aided by the onboard telemetry system that the SC18's owner can study in order to improve lap times between track sessions.

