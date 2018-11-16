Some Mad Genius Just Attached an M61 Vulcan Rotary Cannon to a Toyota Prius

Small-batch coffee producer Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has turned a Toyota Prius into a rolling platform for a 20-millimeter M61 Vulcan rotary cannon. And yes, that's the same kind of cannon found in Air Force fighter jets.

The company detailed the outrageous project via a video posted to its YouTube channel on Thursday, where it states that it chose a Prius "because Raptors are expensive." Presumably, it was referring to the Ford F-150 Raptor, and not the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, which also boasts an M61A2 Vulcan. BRCC says that this gun came not from an F-22, but instead a General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon, and that mounting the weapon to a platform not built to accommodate it was quite the challenge.

As for the M61 itself; she weighs 92 kilograms (202 pounds) and fires $27 cartridges at 6,600 rounds per minute, which means it'd cost about $35,640 to fire this weapon—for twelve seconds. In other words, that's almost $3,000 per second or $180,000 per minute.