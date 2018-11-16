Mercedes Previews its Upcoming Fully-Connected and Futuristic Production Factory

In a connected world, corporations are taking full advantage of modern technologies to build more efficient workflows. Automaker Mercedes-Benz has taken it one step further when planning its newest production facility, Factory 56, and is now showing off its latest concept via a virtual tour. The new facility is slated to be home for a plethora of vehicles, which include both electric and gasoline-powered automobiles. Mercedes says that it will build its next-generation S-Class in the plant right alongside its upcoming EQ models, meaning that the facility is equipped to be completely modular in its production line flow.

via Mercedes-Benz A worker adds inventory to an assembly cart as an AGV whisks it away.

Similar to Porsche, Mercedes will make use of up to 300 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) to transport cars and part bins, meaning that a traditional production line consisting of rails and pre-set paths are a thing of the past. The 220,000 square meter facility will connect all aspects of the plant; from part picking to tools, the workflow and productivity are constantly tweaked, unbeknownst to the workers, in order to make things run smoothly. Even torque wrenches can be adjusted on-the-fly to apply the correct amount of force based on part currently being assembled. If an employee makes an error in assembly, the automated systems will alert the worker and provide instructions on how to fix the problem. Though this may seem like robots are taking over the entire production process, the automaker stresses that it will use automation only where appropriate, a lesson learned earlier this year when it changed the production flow of the high-end S-Class.

via Mercedes