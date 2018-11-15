Bugatti Chiron Shown Off in Naked Carbon Fiber to Sell Champagne to Rich Moguls

Bugatti showcased an unpainted, bare carbon fiber Chiron on Thursday to promote a special champagne made to celebrate its 110th anniversary, coming in 2019.

What does carbon fiber have to do with wine? The answer lies back in 2002, in the midst of development for the Veyron, the car that would put Bugatti back on the map as an automaker. A vineyard by the name of Champagne Carbon plucked its champagne and pinot noir grapes (at a 9:1 ratio) from the vines at the end of a favorable 2002 growing season.

The resulting juice would become a champagne called ƎB.01, in keeping with Bugatti's naming scheme, meant to commemorate the automaker's 110th anniversary in 2019. What does the bottle of wine and the car have in common? Simple: Both have a carbon exterior. To celebrate the first uncorking, Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann took Champagne Carbon CEO Alexandre Mea for a test drive in the carbon Chiron.