2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 Is Headed to Auction for Charity

Ford will be auctioning off a 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in January, with all proceeds from the sale going to United Way of Southeastern Michigan. The lovely blue and orange GT is also VIN 001, meaning it's the very first sample of the coveted Heritage Edition series.

The Heritage Edition, which sports the famous Gulf Oil racing livery, will take the stage at the prestigious event on Jan. 19, 2019. Ford expects the GT to be sold for a lofty amount during the auction, although it didn't reveal a price estimate. A previous Ford GT sold for $2.5 million in January 2018, with all of the proceeds also going to charity. However, other GTs haven't had as much luck being sold, especially John Cena's.

“The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition instantly became one of the most anticipated cars in the world with its famous paint scheme,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Global Operations. “This car’s amazing history should help the United Way for Southeastern Michigan raise a lot of money to advance their mission of helping make lives better in our communities.”

“Ford Motor Company has been a long-standing supporter of United Way's work throughout our 100-year history," said Darienne Driver, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “This incredible donation will allow us to enhance our efforts toward ensuring more families in underserved communities across southeast Michigan have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The Gulf Oil-themed GT pays tribute to the famous Ford GT40s that defeated Enzo Ferrari and his ambitious racing team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans more than 50 years ago. The Ford GT Heritage Edition will only be produced during this particular production run and it features the No. 9 graphics on the hood, a ghosted image on the interior door panels, and several unique carbon fiber accents on the exterior and interior. Additionally, the car rolls on glossy dark 20-inch aluminum wheels, has orange brake calipers, a silver rearview mirror, and matching interior elements to tie everything together.