Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition Is the Most Powerful Variant to Date and You Can't Have It

Subaru will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its performance subsidiary Subaru Technica International (STI) with a 'roided-up WRX STI making 349 horsepower, called the Diamond Edition. The Diamond Edition follows the path established by the WRX STI STImulating Edition, which celebrated the division's 15th anniversary with a special run of 15 cars. Thus, the 30th-anniversary Diamond Edition will be limited to just 30 cars, each of them faster and flashier than a run-of-the-mill WRX STI.

Its 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine dumps 349 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 342 pound-feet (464 newton-meters) of torque through the car's all-wheel-drive system, good for a 0-to-60 time of five seconds flat, or three-quarters of a second quicker than the standard STI. It's also good for a top speed of 158 mph (255 kph).

With all that go, you'll need an equal ability to stop, which its Brembo brakes will have no trouble accomplishing. Six-piston front calipers and two-piston rears dressed in radioactive yellow hide out beneath 18-inch alloy wheels, which poke out further than those of the normal STI courtesy of 20-millimeter spacers. Diamond Edition cars also get a standard STI engine bay chassis brace to sharpen handling.

Subaru isn't comfortable letting you buy a special-edition WRX STI without making it obvious to everyone that you're driving something special, so it's adorned the Diamond Edition with plenty of trim in a yellow that would make a banana jealous. Rendered in this color is the car's splitter, side skirts, part of its diffuser, and of course, the aforementioned brake calipers.

