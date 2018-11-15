Mean-Looking Ford F-150 RTR High-Performance Pickup Truck Will Go on Sale in 2019

A sweet-looking and high-performing F-150 pickup truck will reportedly be hitting showroom floors nationwide during the first quarter of 2019 courtesy of RTR and Ford Performance.

The amped-up F-150 was first revealed as a concept at last year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, but the production of a nearly identical variant has been confirmed by RTR. Founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR has become a staple in the modern Ford Performance culture that worships drifting, off-roading, and lots of other Ken Block-esque shenanigans.

RTR and Ford are holding off on the specifications for now, but if the production version is anything like the SEMA model, customers can expect a flamboyant body kit with an aggressive wide stance, a modified coilover suspension, RTR wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and a blown 5.0-liter V8 that could produce anywhere from a stock 395 horsepower to possibly 600 ponies.