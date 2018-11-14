Florida Man Cancels Uber Ride After Driver Proposes Sex Act

A Floridan Uber passenger canceled his ride after being solicited for sexual services by his driver.

Matthew Marston of Orlando, Florida, reportedly hailed an Uber around 3 a.m. on Monday to get to work. His driver allegedly then contacted him before pick-up with the offer of riding for free if he performed a sexual favor.

"Hey, I'll give you a free ride if you let me [redacted]," the driver allegedly told Marston, according to NBC 2 WESH.

"I was shocked. It felt uncomfortable," Marston told the channel. "Of course I canceled the Uber. But I was uncomfortable calling another Uber. You know, I was thinking about calling out of work."

Marston followed by hailing a second ride but was still issued a $5 cancellation fee for his first ride.

"It was a five dollar fee for canceling it," Marston added. "That's why I've been trying to get in contact with them [Uber]."