Florida Man Cancels Uber Ride After Driver Proposes Sex Act
Uber initially charged the passenger $5 for canceling the ride, but later refunded the money.
A Floridan Uber passenger canceled his ride after being solicited for sexual services by his driver.
Matthew Marston of Orlando, Florida, reportedly hailed an Uber around 3 a.m. on Monday to get to work. His driver allegedly then contacted him before pick-up with the offer of riding for free if he performed a sexual favor.
"Hey, I'll give you a free ride if you let me [redacted]," the driver allegedly told Marston, according to NBC 2 WESH.
"I was shocked. It felt uncomfortable," Marston told the channel. "Of course I canceled the Uber. But I was uncomfortable calling another Uber. You know, I was thinking about calling out of work."
Marston followed by hailing a second ride but was still issued a $5 cancellation fee for his first ride.
"It was a five dollar fee for canceling it," Marston added. "That's why I've been trying to get in contact with them [Uber]."
Uber told the channel that it had refunded Marton's cancellation fee and that it was investigating the accused driver. They also stated that they were checking whether the propositioning party was an individual other than the driver. The Drive contacted Uber for an update on the situation, and we will update when we receive a response.
Uber regularly faces bad PR from interactions between its passengers and drivers, whom Uber argues aren't its employees to avoid legal liability for its drivers' occasionally criminal actions. One such high-profile incident occurred in September of 2017, when an Uber driver raped a drunk passenger, though events such as this are not exclusive to Uber. October saw a Lyft driver arrested following accusations of kidnapping and rape of a passenger.
- RELATEDFlorida Mayor Accused of Soliciting Sex From Resident in Exchange for Speed BumpsLantana Mayor David Stewart is also accused of making sexual innuendos such as, 'You haven't tried my meat yet.'READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai, Kia Will Provide Electric Cars to Southeast Asian Uber Rival GrabHyundai is also increasing its investment in the ride-hailing company.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Driver Charged With Manslaughter After Teenager Dies While 'Roof Surfing'The Uber driver allegedly accepted $40 to let a pair of teenage passengers 'car surf' on the top of his Toyota Highlander.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Rolls out Monthly Subscription Service, Aims at Lyft by Taking Unique ApproachUber hopes to earn customers' favor by offering a different method for monthly ride-hailing subscriptions.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Back in UK Court Arguing That Drivers Aren't EmployeesUber defended its practice of classifying drivers as independent contractors in a UK appeals court.READ NOW