2019 Hyundai Veloster N Pricing Announced, Aimed Squarely at Volkswagen GTI

Hyundai has revealed pricing for its go-fast 2019 Veloster N, and as it appears, it will be aimed competitively at the hot hatch segment's big dogs. When it becomes available, it will come with an MSRP only slightly above that of the 2018 Volkswagen GTI.

The Veloster N's price tag will start out at $27,785—this includes an incorporated $885 freight and destination charge. That puts the Hyundai hot hatch at only $466 more than the popular VW, which is offered at $27,319. This price point is justified by the automaker due to its improved performance over the GTI, and technologies like the standard adaptive suspension.

The base model 2019 Hyundai Veloster N is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine rated at 250 horsepower and backed by a six-speed manual transmission. Compare that to the 220-hp turbo 2.0L in the GTI models, and the Veloster N wins the power round.

For an additional $2,100, Hyundai offers a package that boosts horsepower to 275 hp, thanks to a little bit of engine tuning. The N Performance option also brings added control with the corner carving limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, more growl from a varied exhaust valve, and added stopping power comes from bigger brake rotors.

The upgraded performance variant of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N could easily be seen as an alternative to the VW Golf R, which is priced quite a bit higher and has a similar horsepower rating. Although the N Performance package doesn't provide all-wheel-drive like the Veloster's R-line German counterpart, it does feature torque vectoring for optimal front-wheel-drive command.