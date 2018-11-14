The General Motors Blackwing V-8: Everything We Know so Far

In its upcoming Cadillac CT6-V sports sedan, General Motors is expected to launch a state-of-the-art V-8 engine called the Blackwing. Unsurprisingly enough, there has been much hullabaloo about the upcoming motor as of late.

GM first detailed the (then-unnamed) Blackwing in March, noting that it will be a 4.2-liter V-8 with a full roster of modern internal combustion technologies ranging from low-lag, V-mounted twin turbochargers to variable valve timing, direct fuel injection, cylinder deactivation, and stop-start technology. Horsepower is expected to be 550 at the crank, and torque 627 pound-feet. GM says it will pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and specified the CT6-V (then called the CT-6 V-Sport) as the vehicle in which the engine would debut.

The Detroit News reported GM's first association of the Blackwing name to the 4.2-liter engine on Sept. 19. The following day, GM filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Blackwing name as pertaining to "engines for automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks, and vans." GM's trademark filing encompasses as wide a range of potential uses as possible, as is standard for trademark filings from automakers, who regularly bid for the rights to names they won't use.

On Oct. 30, GM filed for a separate trademark with the USPTO on an unnamed emblem, also in relation to "engines for automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks, and vans."