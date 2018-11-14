McLaren Opens New $65 Million Plant That Only Makes Carbon Fiber Chassis

McLaren announced Wednesday that it has opened a second manufacturing facility, its £50 million ($65 million USD) Composites Technology Center in Yorkshire, England.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 75,000 square-foot building, built over a coal mine, was attended by local shareholders and city council members, along with 50 of the plant's first employees. Dignitaries such as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Bahraini crown prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalif (a significant portion of McLaren is Bahraini-owned) aided McLaren executive Mike Flewitt in the unveiling of the building's carbon fiber plaque.

"It was an honor for myself and all of the 2,300 people at McLaren Automotive to host The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of The Kingdom of Bahrain, to officially open the MCTC and to show them the process we are innovating for the production of carbon fiber," stated Flewitt in the company's release. "They met some of the extraordinary, creative, and passionate people we already have working here who are making that ambition a reality."