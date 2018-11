The chassis has been lengthened to make it just right for the body sourced from a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. A couple tasteful modifications to the exterior include a modern SRT-10 badge on the hood scoop and a Viper design hidden in the rear quarter stripes to hint at the special nature of this fish-snake chimera.

Most wouldn't consider the Viper a muscle car, but we think its chassis and engine are a great fit for a classic 'Cuda. Check out the extensive build gallery on the shop's Facebook page for a complete look at how they made it happen.