Boutique Supercar Tuner Loma Turns Ferrari Portofino Into 740 HP Beauty

When you think of tuner-modified supercars, the images that come to mind aren't usually very attractive or tasteful. Loma, based in Monaco (naturally), has seemingly done the impossible: it's improved the Ferrari Portofino.

CarScoops

Dubbed the LP-740, Loma's tuned Portofino could be mistaken for a stock car by a less-attentive onlooker. For the sort of customers that we'd imagine Loma wants to cater to, that's a bonus. Loma has been making custom wheels for nearly a decade, and recently expanded its operations into body kits and beyond. Subtlety is the name of the game for the European company's Portofino body kit, accentuating the car's existing styling features for a look that's slightly more aggressive without dramatically altering its fundamental character.

CarScoops