Aston Martin DBX Prototype First Look: The British Marque's Own Luxury SUV

After years of rumors and reports, we are finally getting our first glimpse at Aston Martin's upcoming SUV, the DBX. It's still a heavily camouflaged prototype, mind you, but it's a way better gauge of what the production car will look like than that three-door concept the company trotted out back in 2015.

Seen in the middle of its first round of real-world testing on a rally stage in Wales, the off-road Aston appears to inherit a front end from the Vantage and an overall shape from pretty much every other luxury SUV out there. It'll be a five-door unlike the aforementioned concept and use traditional side mirrors, despite previous reports that pegged it to use a pair of cameras à la Aston's Valkyrie hypercar.

Oh, and while we're disproving old rumors, the company has confirmed that the DBX name is official and will carry over to the production version despite previous rumblings that said it would be called the Varekai.