2020 BMW M340i xDrive Will Have 382 Horsepower but Still No Manual

Ahead of an in-the-metal premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, BMW has revealed its new M340i xDrive, also known as the fastest, swankiest G20 3 Series you can buy bar the upcoming M3.

Underneath all of the punchier looking front-and-rear fascias, side skirts, and darker trim, the M Performance 3er gets a 382-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six good for 369 pound-feet of torque. The mill now uses an aluminum crankcase and cylinder head as well as a reworked turbo system. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive, the Bavarian sports sedan gets from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds—half a second quicker than last year's model.