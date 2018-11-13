Police in Paris Find Lion Cub in Lamborghini

Police in France made an interesting discovery on Monday evening after discovering a lion cub in a rented Lamborghini, the AP reports.

The discovery was made on one of Paris' busiest shopping streets, Champs-Elysees, which houses many of the city's luxury and lifestyle stores. According to reports, police were searching the hired Lamborghini for an unknown reason when they spotted the lion in the car.

Authorities took the driver into custody and arranged appropriate care for the cub. It's not clear why the lion was in the Lamborghini, however, given the high value of the vehicle, it's likely that the animal was being kept as an exotic pet.

France appears to have repeat issues with lions popping up in the homes (and now cars) of citizens. Earlier this month, a 30-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison after attempting to sell a six-week-old lioness for $11,500. In a separate 2017 incident, police found a malnourished lion cub after another man took selfies with it and then abandoned it in an apartment. Investigators report that at least three other lions have been discovered outside of Paris recently.

Exotic pets aren't necessarily a new thing to the fashion capital of the world. Salvador Dali was often seen on the streets of Paris walking his ocelot, Babou, and even an ant-eater. Gerard de Nerval, a 19th-century French poet, walked a pet lobster he called Thibault. However, a lion in a Lambo is a trend that police simply won't have.

With the looming reality of Paris banning most cars from its city center in the near future, the next exotic pet discovered might just be found on an eBike.